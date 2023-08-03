Ghana became famous for all the wrong reasons under NDC – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is Ghana's president

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has described the erstwhile 8-year tenure of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as an era that brought the country fame in all the wrong ways.

He explained that the prominent erratic power outages, known popularly as ‘dumsor,’ was the highlight of all those wrong things.



“… under 8 years of the successor NDC government, we became famous for all the wrong reasons. Four successive years of dumsor, the mismanagement of the economy, wrong and dangerous energy contracts, and wanton corruption dissipated any hope the Ghanaian had for sustained economic development. Never again should we allow this to happen,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo said this when he met with communicators of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who called on him at the Jubilee House, on Wednesday, 2nd August 2023.



The president also admonished all members of the NPP to remain united ahead of the 2024 general elections, urging them to make a choice of flagbearer who will give the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama his third successive defeat.



“I assume that we all want our party to win the 2024 elections decisively, our parliamentary candidates to win, again, the majority of seats in Parliament, and our flagbearer to become the President of the Republic. I expect and accept arguments on how we prosecute this agenda. But I do not expect and do not accept that party members would do anything to jeopardise the goal we have set ourselves of winning the 2024 elections, and I will work with all who seek this objective,” he added.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will hold a special delegates congress in August 2023 to reduce the 10-member aspirants for the flagbearer position of the party to five.



Those who sail through this process will then proceed for the November 2023 contest, where a presidential candidate for the 202 general elections will be selected.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:









You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











AE/OGB