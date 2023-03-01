Ghana card will not be used to vote in 2024 - Jean Mensa

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

The chairperson of the electoral commission, Jean Mensa, has stated that the Ghana Card will not be used to vote in the 2024 general elections.

According to her, the Ghana Card is only a requirement to register as a voter.



"I wish to emphasize that the Ghana Card will not be used to vote in 2024. The Ghana Card is only a requirement to register as a voter. Once you present your Ghana Card and successfully register as a voter, you will be issued a voter's identification Card which bears the code of your region, district electoral area, and polling. The Ghana Card does not have these features," she said.



She also called on members of parliament to support the commission's decision to use the Ghana Card as the main form of identification for the registration of voters.



She says this is very important due to the evolving electoral process.



"Honourable members, it is in this vein we urge you to support the decision of the EC to rely on the Ghana Card as the main source of identification for those who wish to register as voters. Our country has evolved; it is important that our electoral process evolve to meet the exigencies of the times," she said.

Jean Mensa was speaking during her appearance in parliament to brief the Committee of the Whole on the controversial proposed Constitutional Instrument, which is seeking to make the Ghana Card the only identification document to be used to guarantee citizenship if passed.



Jean Mensa's appearance comes after the speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, summoned her to appear before the Committee of the whole to respond to some concerns raised by the Members of the house.



YNA/WA