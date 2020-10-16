Ghana celebrates World Food Day

This year's World Food Day is the 40th celebration

Ghana will on Friday, October 16, 2020, join the rest of the World to celebrate the 40th World Food Day at State House in Accra.

This year’s theme is: “Grow, Nourish, Sustain. Together.” It aims at making food systems more resilient to withstand global volatility and deliver affordable and sustainable diets for all.



The Day is celebrated widely by many other organizations concerned with food security, including the World Food Programme, Food and Agriculture Organisation and the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

COVID-19 crises have rendered many nations food poor, making the pursuit of food security more important than ever.