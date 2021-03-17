Ghana commends Libya for addressing instability after 10 years since Libyan uprising

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Mr. Mohamed M. O. Melad

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has commended Libya for putting in place measures to address the problem of instability in the country since the Libyan Uprising 10 years ago.

Also, she expressed hope that the new Transitional Government in the country will uphold its declared commitment to organize general elections for a peaceful and orderly transfer of power by the end of 2021.



She made this known during the presentation of letters by the Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Libya, Mr. Mohamed M. O. Melad, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.



"The complexity of the security situation in the Maghreb region gives grave concern and we hope that the new government will put in much efforts to carry out a comprehensive disarmament, demobilization and reintegration of all combatants in line with the objectives of the security sector reforms and for national security," she said.



She added that Ghana is ready to support Libya in their attempts at restoring peace and order, stressing that "Ghana cherishes its fraternal relations with Libya and will always, steadfastly, assist in the return of the country to its former glorious state in the spirit of Pan-Africanism."

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey however explained that the "Ghana-Libya Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC) has been in abeyance since it was last held in Sirte and Tripoli in May 2010," expressing regret that "most of the signed agreements have not been effectively implemented over the years."



She added that this is impacting negatively on the benefits desired by both countries, and entreated him to pursue the issue with his principals in Tripoli.



She also reiterated the need for the two countries to deepen further the already cordial bilateral relations existing between the two countries and peoples.