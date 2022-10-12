Ghana committed to protecting dignity of refugees and asylum seekers - Ken Attafuah

Ken Attafuah

Chairman of the Ghana Refugee Board (GRB) and Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, has stated that Ghana remains committed to its obligation to protect the safety and dignity of refugees and asylum seekers in the country.

Addressing the 73rd Session of the Executive Committee of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Geneva, Switzerland today 11 October 2022, Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, said Ghana is living up to its responsibility of ensuring that refugees are not left behind.



According to Professor Attafuah, the Ghana Refugee Board and the National Identification Authority, who are both under the Ministry of the Interior, in collaboration with the UNHCR, are taking steps to ensure that refugees will be registered and issued with the National Identity Card, also known as the Ghana Card” shortly.



“This has become a mandatory requirement for all nationals and residents in accessing various services and facilities such as banking and financial transactions, accessing social security, insurance and healthcare, paying taxes, applying for a driver’s license, registering an interest in land, and registering a SIM card” Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah said.



“The Issuance of the Ghana Card to refugees is a major step aimed at guaranteeing social and financial inclusion for all refugees. Our policy is that whoever they are, wherever they come from, wherever they find themselves within Ghana and at whatever time, refugees must be able to access services at the same levels as their Ghanaian hosts. This is what we aim to achieve as a refugee-hosting country” he added.



Safety of refugees

On the safety and dignity of refugees and asylum seekers in Ghana, Professor Attafuah, noted that Burkinabe nationals who have sought refuge in Ghana due to the security situation in their country are being accorded the needed protection by the State.



Ghana he added “continues to live up to its obligations in this regard. Notwithstanding the interrelationships that exist across our borders and the already frequent seasonal movements into Ghana by Burkinabes to engage in livelihood activities, Ghana will register Burkinabes nationals and continue to guarantee international protection for those who have crossed into our country to seek asylum”.



Buduburam refugee camp



In his remarks, Professor Attafuah assured the gathering that the Akufo-Addo administration will properly decommission the Buduburam Refugee camp in a safe, secure, humane and efficient manner consistent with domestic and international law and Ghana’s human rights obligations.



Ghana, he said “has taken note of the special appeal to the UNHCR by the Government of Liberia to assist with the repatriation of Liberian refugees from Ghana”.

“We note, however, that, as reported last year, the Ghana Refugee Board successfully intervened to stop the planned decommissioning of the Buduburam Refugee Camp in September 2021 which used to host Liberian refugees from 2003 but now serves as unauthorized home to some former Liberian refugees and Ghanaian nationals.



Some of the Liberians had benefited from voluntary repatriation but have returned to Ghana and to the Buduburam Camp at their own accord. High-level meetings have since been held between Ghana and Liberia and a roadmap developed to repatriate the non-refugee Liberians from the former camp to Liberia” Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah said.



“Ghana remains committed to ensuring that the former Liberian refugees are duly repatriated to Liberia in a safe and humane manner, subject to the availability of funding from the appropriate quarters” he added.



.



Ghana lauded

In his remarks following Ghana’s address, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, His Excellency Mr Filippo Grandi, expressed delight over the concept of including refugees in the acquisition of the Ghana Card and enabling them to access diverse facilities and services, describing it as “extremely important”.



He expressed appreciation for Ghana’s handling of the influx of Burkinabe nationals seeking refuge in Ghana because of the security situation in their country, which he said was worrying.



Mr Grandi added that “when refugees start to move to coastal areas”, it justifies “the concern and provides one more reason to invest more to bring to an end or to improve the situation in the area of the root cause of those influxes”.



He also lauded Ghana for “being one of the main actors in bringing to a close the situation of the Ivorian refugees with the invocation of the Cessation Clause” and other measures.