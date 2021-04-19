Ghana deports 6,000 illegal migrants – Immigration Service

In the Bono Region alone, about 6,000 persons have been deported, says GIS

Despite the closure of Ghana’s borders since March 2020 as part of efforts to stem the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic, some individuals are still trying to outwit authorities, to use illegal routes to enter the country.

In a prime dialogue with GBCNEWS, the PRO of the Ghana Immigration Service, Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, urged illegal migrants to place premium on their health and that of the country and recognize themselves as an ally to defeat the virus, and also a key stakeholder in the fight against all forms of irregular migration.



The influx of illegal migrants amid the global pandemic remains a drawback.



The Ghana Immigration Service says it has quelled multiple attempts at illegal entry, following the closure of Ghana’s borders.



While some are immediately arrested by immigration officers at the various border posts, others manage to enter the country and stay till they are fished out by internal security officers.



Border Communities that continue to aid immigrants despite the closure have been warned to be mindful of the risk they expose the country to.



The economic crisis induced by COVID‐19 could be long, deep, and pervasive when viewed through a migration lens.



The Ghana Immigration Service says it has the men to secure the borders against illegal entry as part of the national response to stop the spread of the coronavirus.



Meanwhile, Officers of the Ghana Immigration Service are being applauded for their commitment and dedication to ensuring security at the country’s frontiers.



This is in spite of the numerous challenges they have to contend with in the fight against COVID-19. The P.R.O of the Ghana Immigration Service, Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, rated his men who were on frontline duties 90 per cent for a yeoman’s service, taking into consideration the dual role they play.