Ghana doesn’t need a leader like Buhari – Political Analyst

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari

Political analyst, Michael Ebo Amoah has warned Ghana about political instability in neighbouring countries with the protest by citizens especially the youth.

According to him, if care is not taken, Ghana in a few years to come might face the same challenges.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, Michael Ebo Amoah said President Buhari’s speech to his citizens yesterday was expected to bring calm but did not sound reconciliatory and that Ghanaians don’t need a leader like him.



“President Buhari was not exhibiting any signs of leadership but rather he was manipulating the constitution in his favour and Ghana should not get there. The main purpose of this protest has been shifted from solving the crime rate and end of police brutality to a political one. However, the happenings in Nigeria did not happen overnight, they have accumulated grievances.”

President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the nation on Thursday night; he spoke on the End SARS protests, violence, and government actions.



But Nigerians are not impressed and social media is awash with condemnatory comments.



Relating the issue to Ghana, Ebo Amoah said, “Ghanaian youths are also losing hope gradually in the Ghanaian system and the reality we have to face as Ghanaians are that a time will come when Ghana will require a particular type of leadership so we should be sure to make the right choice and decision. Ghanaians shouldn’t sit and watch the matter get out of hand and face a leadership crisis before action is taken.”