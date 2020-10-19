Ghana doing something right, hence not experiencing second wave of coronavirus – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo argued that Ghana is not experiencing the second wave of the novel Coronavirus disease due to the strong initiatives his government has put in place to combat the virus.

Delivering the 18th address to the nation from the Peduase Lodge, the President cited countries in Europe and America who have imposed new restrictions on their citizens due to the second wave of the disease.



He said Ghana has been spared the developments and necessary restrictions some of these countries have had to take, and he believes this is as a result that Ghana must be doing something right.



“When you take a close look at the measures some other countries are having to take, including imposing night-time curfews and partial lockdowns, declaring a state of emergency, limiting the numbers of people permitted at public gatherings, and mandatorily finding persons for not wearing masks, all in the bid to contain the second wave of the virus, we in Ghana, have been spared all these developments and restrictions. We must, thus, be doing something right,” Akufo-Addo said in his address.



Ghana has so far recorded 47,310 with 46,618 recoveries and 310 deaths since the first two cases were confirmed in March.



Currently, the country’s active cases stand at 382.



Akufo-Addo attributed this to the effectiveness of government policies, the cooperation of the citizenry and ultimately, the grace of God.

“The science and data tell us that the trajectory of the virus in Ghana mirrors that of an epidemic with reduced disease activity. Our daily infection rates are no longer in the hundreds as they were sometime back.



“Presently, they are in the tens, averaging 25 new cases per day, in the course of last week. This is in sharp contrast with what is happening in the countries that are experiencing a second wave of infections, where, in some instances, new infections and hospitalisations are, sadly, in the thousands per day,” he said.



He, however, urged Ghanaians to continue to adhere to the safety protocols instituted to stem the spread of COVID-19.



“In spite of our successes, I would like to reiterate that this virus remains something of a mystery, and we should always rather err on the side of caution, and continue to observe the protocols that have brought us to where we are.”



Watch the President’s address below.



