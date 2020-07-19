General News

Ghana embarks on another phase of fumigation to fight coronavirus

Ghana will embark on its second phase of cleaning and disinfection exercise today, Sunday, July 19, 2020, officials said.

Shop fronts, markets and seating areas around the capital Accra, will be sprayed with disinfectant.



The cleaning programme will be extended to all of the city’s main roads and shopping areas.



A statement from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development said the exercise will last for two weeks, between Sunday, July 19 and Saturday, August 1, 2020, in all 16 regions in the country.



“The second phase of the disinfection, fumigation and cleaning of markets, lorry parks, public toilets and public spaces would come off throughout the 16 regions across the country. The exercise which would last for two weeks, starts from Sunday, July 19, to Saturday, August 1, 2020,” the statement signed by the sector Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama noted.

The Minister, directed all Regional Coordinating Councils “to ensure compliance with the above directive by MMDAs in their respective regions.”



This cleaning of public places forms part of efforts to fight the novel Coronavirus which has infected some 27,060 persons in Ghana as of July 18, 2020.



Although the current active cases stand at 3,871 following the discharge of some persons who have recovered from the disease, some 145 persons who were infected had succumbed.



Government is undertaking the disinfection and fumigation exercise in collaboration with waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited and its partners.

