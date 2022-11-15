0
Ghana finally releases Black Stars list for World Cup

Vlcsnap 2022 05 31 18h46m17s569.png Coach Otto Addo

Tue, 15 Nov 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has finally released the list of players going for the World Cup in Qatar.

Below is the full list:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Manaf Nurudeen, and Danlad Ibrahim

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Joseph Aidoo, Baba Abdul Rahman, Alidu Seidu, Gideon Mensah, Denis Odoi, Daniel Amartey

Midfielders: Andre Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Thomas Partey, Antoine Semenyo, Elisha Owusu, Kamal Sowah, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Abdul Salis Samed, Osman Bukari.

Strikers: Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew , Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Source: atinkaonline.com
