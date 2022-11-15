Ghana finally releases Black Stars list for World Cup

Tue, 15 Nov 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com
Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has finally released the list of players going for the World Cup in Qatar.
Below is the full list:
Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Manaf Nurudeen, and Danlad Ibrahim
Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Joseph Aidoo, Baba Abdul Rahman, Alidu Seidu, Gideon Mensah, Denis Odoi, Daniel Amartey
Midfielders: Andre Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Thomas Partey, Antoine Semenyo, Elisha Owusu, Kamal Sowah, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Abdul Salis Samed, Osman Bukari.
Strikers: Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew , Daniel Afriyie Barnieh
Source: atinkaonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- 2022 World Cup: Daniel-Kofi Kyereh reacts after making Ghana's final squad
- All the negativity around the Black Stars must stop, let’s be positive - Kurt Okraku
- ‘It will haunt me for the rest of my life’ - Stephen Appiah opens up on Uruguay defeat in 2010
- Jojo Wollacott reportedly ruled out of World Cup after sustaining a finger injury
- Three Black Stars players who will miss 2022 World Cup due to injury
- Read all related articles