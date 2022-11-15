Ghana finally releases Black Stars list for World Cup

Coach Otto Addo

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has finally released the list of players going for the World Cup in Qatar.

Below is the full list:



Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Manaf Nurudeen, and Danlad Ibrahim



Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Joseph Aidoo, Baba Abdul Rahman, Alidu Seidu, Gideon Mensah, Denis Odoi, Daniel Amartey

Midfielders: Andre Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Thomas Partey, Antoine Semenyo, Elisha Owusu, Kamal Sowah, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Abdul Salis Samed, Osman Bukari.



Strikers: Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew , Daniel Afriyie Barnieh