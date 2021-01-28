Ghana gains on latest Corruption Perception Index

Ghana scored 43 out of a possible clean score of 100, ranking 75 out of 180 countries

Ghana has equalled the global average corruption perception score after gaining two points in the 2020 edition released on Thursday, January 28 by Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII).

Ghana scored 43 out of a possible clean score of 100, ranking 75 out of 180 countries across the world.



The West African country had scored 41 last year, raising concerns about the incidence of the canker in the country.



“Ghana’s score also exceeds the Sub-Saharan African (SSA) average score of 32 and is equal to the global average score of 43,” the local chapter of Transparency International announced.

Ghana is 10th in sub-Saharan Africa, which has Seychelles ranking highest with 66 points followed by Botswana with 60 points. Cape Verde, Rwanda and Mauritius follow in that order as the sub-regions Top 5.



Ghana performed better than 39 other SSA countries including Benin, Lesotho, Burkina Faso and Ethiopia.



More soon. . .