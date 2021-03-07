Ghana gets second coronavirus vaccine shipment from India

Health Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister receiving the vaccine

Ghana on Friday, March 5, received 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from India, the second vaccines it has received to date.

Already 600,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines have been delivered under the COVAX platform.



A mass vaccination exercise has commenced as the country race against time to fight the pandemic since it broke out in March 12.



At a ceremony held to welcome this batch of vaccines at the Kotoka International Airport.



Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, said the donation, “is certainly va noteworthy support to our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and reflects the very cordial and fraternal relations between Ghana and India”.

“Furthermore, it underscores the mutual commitment of our two governments to work in solidarity and partnership to address common challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic”, she added.



The Minister further assured that the government is leaving no stone unturned in the quest to acquire, at least 20 million doses of COVID-19 B vaccines to effectively inoculate the population”.



Also at the ceremony was Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu and some health officials.



More than 30,000 of the population have so far taken part in the country’s vaccination programme.