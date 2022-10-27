Ghana gifted 50 ghaf trees to mark 50th anniversary of UAE-Ghana relations

Group photo of some personalities who participated in the tree planting exercise

The United Arab Emirates Embassy in Ghana has marked the 50th Anniversary celebration of its bilateral relationship with the Republic of Ghana by donating some 50 Ghaf trees to the University of Ghana.

The donation was marked with a tree-planting ceremony held at the University of Ghana on Tuesday, October 26, 2022.



The first of the 50 donated Ghaf trees was planted by the UAE Ambassador to Ghana, Amer Al-Alawi with the assistance of Ghana’s Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture in Charge of Crops, Alhaji Mohammed Hardi Tufeirua at Tuesday’s ceremony.



The Ambassador speaking to the media after the ceremony noted the significance of the Ghaf tree as the national symbol of the UAE.



“This tree embodies the vision of our father and founder H.H Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan AL Nahyan, who believed that the Ghaf tree represents an important source of life and optimism and development opportunities,” he said.



He further shared the importance of the donation for the diplomatic relationship between his country and Ghana.

“Planting these trees represents an investment between the UAE and Ghana for their future generations that will grow and prosper over time. This gift of life is a commitment to supporting the welfare of Ghana and the entire African continent; and the planting and preservation of the Ghaf is a step towards sustainability and environmental responsibility, as the UAE works with the global community to confront climate change, and continuing to lead efforts toward protecting the natural assets”, he shared.



On his part, the Deputy Minister for Agriculture on behalf of the government of Ghana described the donation as going a long way to contribute to the peace and tolerance needed in the country in current times.



“The tree signifies tolerance and for us in this part of Africa, this is the time we have the clergy, imams and everybody is now preaching peace and unity.



"So if the embassy as part of their diplomatic work in Ghana has decided to give us this special gift at this time that we need peace and tolerance as a nation, then we can regard this as the best gift to the nation so we are happy,” Alhaji Mohammed Hardi Tufeirua.



He further promised that the government of Ghana which is committed to protecting the natural environment including fighting the illegal mining menace (galamsey) will do everything possible to protect the Ghaf trees.

Speaking on behalf of the management of the University of Ghana, Dean of the Department of Agriculture Economics and Agri-Business, Professor Irene Egyir expressed delight over the university being chosen as the site for planting the trees.



“As a school, we also believe in sustainability and therefore resilience, tolerance and words that we use here all the time. Because we are celebrating our diamond jubilee as a university when doors are opened like this, we are happy.



"But it is not only that, the trees are 50 so we are spreading them on the campus to make sure that when the students come they will join in maintaining it. Because when the trees are growing it symbolises that we are also growing as a university. So we are very proud and we are very thankful that were chosen as not only the premier university but also the school of agriculture,” she said.



She added that the university as a research institution will endeavour to look into the medicinal and other properties of the Ghaf tree also known scientifically as ”Prosopis cineraria”.



“We will explore it from the research point of view and from the innovation and entrepreneurship point of view. That will be explored not only by teachers but also the students,” she added.

