News

Ghana goes gloom as social media users react to death of Rawlings

Jerry John Rawlings 1?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 Former President Rawligns died at the age of 73

Thu, 12 Nov 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The news of the death of Former President of the Republic of Ghana, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings has taken the West African Country by surprise.

It was reported around midday that the former military ruler and subsequent constitutional leader of Ghana died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Reactions to his death have seen social media awash with expressions of shock and surprise.

Ghanaians who have been taken aback by the news have taken to social media to express their surprise at the news as well as extend their message of condolences.

Others are also reliving memories of the former president who over his lifetime gained massive love from the Ghanaian public.

See below some social media reactions to the death of Former President Jerry John Rawlings:





















