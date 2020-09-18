General News

Ghana govt suspends ban on accident vehicle imports

The government of Ghana has reportedly suspended the implementation of the amended Customs (Amendment) Bill 2020 that bans the importation of accident and salvaged motor vehicles into the country.

This was disclosed in an interview by the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF) on Thursday though the government is yet to give full details about the suspension.



The act which was passed in March this year amends the Customs Act 2015 (Act 891) and was set to roll out on November 1, 2020.



Speaking to the CNR, however, the chairman of the Tema branch of the GIFF, Mr. Alex Asiamah, said he had been notified by the Finance Ministry through the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



“So, the importers can go on with their business of importing such cars. So that’s the news at the moment. It is coming from the Ministry [of Finance], but through our sector commander, the Assistant Commander of Customs in Tema,” he told the CNR.



Mr. Asiamah believes the widespread agitations by stakeholders including the Coalition of Car and Spare Parts Dealers may have influenced the government’s decision.

“You could remember that when the news came, importers or dealers in those cars were not happy about it, and then it was even twisted in different directions to make it look like something odd.”



He noted that the benefit of the suspension of the law for freight forwarders is that “we will continue to enjoy our business of providing such cars for our customers and when that one happens, it means we are going to continue to enjoy the service so it’s welcoming news.”



Following the passage of the law, the opposition National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer, John Mahama promised to scrap the law should he be voted into power come December 7.



According to him, he would invest in the local automotive industry at Suame Magazine in Kumasi and Abossey Okai in Accra rather than collapse them.



He made the promise when the NDC launched its 2020 manifesto on Monday, September 7, 2020.

