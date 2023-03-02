Ghana grants citizenship to two known survivors of Tulsa race massacre

Viola Fletcher and Van Ellis received their Ghanaian citizenship at the Embassy in Washington

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has held a citizenship ceremony for two out of the three last-known living survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

The ceremony was held on Wednesday, 1 March 2023.



The two, Viola Fletcher, aged 108, and Van Ellis, aged 101, received their Ghanaian citizenship at the Embassy of Ghana in Washington DC, USA.



The Tulsa race massacre, which is also known as the Black Wall Street Massacre, or the Tulsa Race Riot was a two-day massacre.

The massacre occurred on 31 May- 1 June, 1921 when White residents attacked Black residents, destroying their businesses and homes in the Greenwood District, Tulsa, Oklahoma.



The massacre is considered one of the worse incidents of racial violence in the US.