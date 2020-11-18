Ghana has lost one of the greatest men of God - Nsarko Family

Senior Pastor of Lifeway Community Baptist Church, Rev. Dr. Edward J. Osei-Bonsu

Source: Stephen Odoi-Larbi, Contributor

The Nsarko family, NUBS and many Christians in Ghana have paid a glowing tribute to the late Rev. Dr. Edward J. Osei-Bonsu, the first Senior Pastor of Lifeway Community Baptist Church, East Legon, describing him as a “down to earth father” who helped shape the future of many.

“He dedicated all his time to building us up in all facets of our lives as young Baptist Students”, one of the old NUBS members recalled.



To many Baptist students, their status in the Ghanaian society today largely hinges on the immense contributions and directions they received from the generous heart of the late Rev. Dr. Osei Bonsu.



The late Rev. Osei Bonsu, according to the Nsarko Family, never relented on his efforts at assisting them to overcome the numerous challenges that came their way, especially, during their early days at Lifeway Community Baptist Church.



“We are even short of words to describe him. He dedicated his whole heart to our holistic makeup as young people. His name is written in gold in our hearts and we will forever miss him”, Chief Nat Nsarko noted



Rev. Dr. Osei Bonsu passed on to join his maker on August 14, 2020. He was 67 years of age. He served in the Ghana Baptist Convention as an Associated Pastor of Calvary Baptist Church, Adabraka.

His final funeral arrangements is scheduled for Saturday 21st November 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church Shiashie.



He was one of the founding members of the Lifeway Community Baptist Church, East Legon, and the first Senior Pastor of the church; growing the church this far till his retirement in 2018.



Rev. Dr. Osei Bonsu while executing his pastoral duties, also served as the Director of Christian Education and Church Development, a position he held on dearly and impacted on the lives of all Baptist students who came in contact with him.



The growth of the Christian Education Department of the Convention largely hinges on selfless dedication to work, a feat which could be visibly seen on the high quality of Sunday school materials produced every quarter for use by the Church.



Despite his busy schedule, Dr. Osei-Bonsu was deeply committed to family life issues within the Convention and became the reference point to all the supporting groups within the Convention such as the Golden and Sun Beams, National Union of Baptist Students and Associates, the Baptist Youth Ministry, the Women’s Missionary Union (WMU) and the Baptist Men’s’ Ministry.

