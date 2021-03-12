Ghana has managed the coronavirus pandemic so well - MP

The Member of Parliament for Manso Adubia constituency, Mr. Yaw Frimpong Addo, has stated that President Akufo-Addo has managed the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana "so well”.
The team of experts the President assembled, he opined, helped in managing the situation in Ghana.
Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the legislator admitted he would not say everything has been perfect, but he believes Ghana has properly managed its COVID-19 cases.
"I cannot say we have scored 100% in the fight against covid. But it is obvious Ghana has performed so well in managing the COVID-19. President Akufo-Addo has shown leadership. We have managed the situation so well. Our management has been recognised as one of the best,” he added.
He said despite the challenges we were confronted with and the second wave of cases, we have seen an improvement in managing our cases.
He said the focus is for us to win the war against the virus so we will return to our normal lives.
Mr. Yaw Frimpong Addo commended all the experts who have assisted the President in managing the COVID-19 outbreak.
