'Ghana has no space for criminals and blackmailer like Anas' - Abronye DC

Kwame Baffoe Abronye DC, Bono Regional Chairman of NPP

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffor Abronye DC has claimed vindication in his criticism of investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas' style of journalism.

Abronye in a comment posted on his Facebook page said the the ruling of an Accra High Court dismissing a defamation suit the journalist brought against Kennedy Agyapong, was a vindication of his long held belief that Anas was a blackmailer and a criminal.



He posted a 2019 online story in which he criticised the journalist over selective publication of damning investigations he had done on the former government.



The caption of his post read: "On the 8th March, 2019 I mentioned that Anas is a blackmailer and that he has been collecting huge sums of money to Bury investigations. He buried an investigation he did at Parliament between 2014 -15 after negotiating with John Mahama because the piece implicated several NDC MP's who were ministers then.



"Today, I have been vindicated by the court. Anas has destroyed a lot of families with his wicked activities under the guise of journalism.



"We can't let things slide like this. All persons who have been destroyed by Anas also deserve justice. Ghana has no space for criminals and blackmailer like Anas."

Anas vs. Ken Agyapong defamation case



An Accra High Court on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, struck out a defamation suit brought by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas against Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



The plaintiff, filed the case in 2018, seeking among other reliefs monetary damages to the tune of GH¢25 million.



However, the court presided by Justice Eric Baah despite finding various claims made by the defendant against the plaintiff as potentially defamatory, ruled that the comments were factual and fair.



The court subsequently dismissed the suit and awarded the defendant a sum of 50,000 Ghana cedis to cover his legal costs.

The MP has subsequently referred to the ruling as a victory for straight talk over investigative terrorism.



The journalist also expressed grave misgivings about the ruling describing it in part as a travesty of justice. He, has also confirmed that his legal team will file an appeal, stressing that his fight against corruption will continue unabated.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







Meanwhile, catch up on the concluding part of Francis Addai-Nimoh's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:













SARA