Ghana has not asked AU to suspend Chad

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration

Ghana has not asked the African Union (AU) to suspend Chad’s membership of the continental body.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the attention of the Ministry had been drawn to a social media publication attributable to an international radio station that “Ghana is demanding the suspension of Chad from the African Union due to military coup d’état”.



The statement noted that the "Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, wishes to state unequivocally that the Government of Ghana had not made any such pronouncement on the political situation in Chad.

“To that end, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration further wishes to seize this opportunity to urge all actors in the media space to be circumspect in putting out publications which do not inure to good relation between sisterly African countries.”