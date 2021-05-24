Ghana has not yet been picked as manufacturing hub for coronavirus vaccines – Braimah

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa

A possible selection of Ghana as manufacturing hub for coronavirus vaccines cannot be interpreted to mean Ghana has been selected for that purpose, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Mr Sulemana Braimah, has said.

He has therefore asked government communicators to be clear in the line of their communication following the statement released by the Director of Communications Mr Eugene Arhin to the effect that Ghana has been selected as manufacturing hub for coronavirus vaccines.

















A statement released by Mr Arhin last week announced that the European Commission has indicated the selection of Ghana as a possible manufacturing hub for coronavirus vaccines in Africa.



Reacting to this development in a tweet, Mr Braimah said “Ghana selected as possible manufacturing hub” is not the same as ‘Ghana selected as manufacturing hub.’



“We only pray that the possibility becomes the reality. Give the facts as they are to reduce expectations.”



