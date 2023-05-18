Ghana has proven to be a nation ready for lifelong learning – Ghana Library Authority

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Library Authority, Hayford Siaw

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Library Authority (GLA), Hayford Siaw, has expressed his conviction that Ghana has readily proven over the last few years to be a nation committed to lifelong learning.

In an exclusive interview on e.tv Ghana’s Fact Sheet, Mr. Siaw shared his vision for Ghana as a nation that embraces lifelong learning and the vital role played by the authority in achieving this goal.



He attributed this achievement to the collective efforts of various agencies across the country, with the Ghana Library Authority playing a significant role in cementing Ghana’s position as a reading and learning nation.



Mr. Siaw stated, “A combination of the work that has been done by various, of course, agencies in Ghana, but most importantly, the role of the Ghana Library Authority has been able to place and cement Ghana’s position as being ready to really make Ghana a reading and learning nation.”



Highlighting the global recognition received by the Ghana Library Authority, Mr. Siaw proudly mentioned that in 2021, the Ghana Library Authority was commended by UNESCO and its partners as one of the innovative public agencies worldwide, deserving recognition through the UN public service awards.



Furthermore, the London International Book Fair Excellence Awards named GLA as the Library of the Year in the same year.



The GLA boss also emphasized that these accolades solidify Ghana’s commitment to accelerating the culture of lifelong learning within the country. He noted that the successful bid led by the Ghana Book Development Council, the Accra Metropolitan Agency, and other agencies played a crucial role in resurrecting the global library service.

“So when we put in the bid led by the Ghana Book Development Council and the Accra Metropolitan Agency and other agencies, we knew, for example, we’ve been able to resurrect the global library service.”



This comes after Ghana’s capital Accra formally took over as the 2023 World Book Capital of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) from the Mexican city of Guadalajara.



Hayford Siaw’s passion for lifelong learning and Ghana’s future as a knowledge-driven nation was evident throughout the interview. He expressed his belief that access to information and learning opportunities is essential for individual growth and national development.



