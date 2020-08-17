General News

Ghana has the ‘most credible’ voters register – Akufo-Addo claims

The just-ended voters register compilation by the Electoral Commission (EC) has been described by the President as the ‘most credible’ in the country’s history.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo described the whole exercise as “very remarkable” and praised the ability of Ghanaians to conduct an exercise such as the compilation of a new voters’ register for a general election in times of crisis such as the COVID-19 outbreak.



This, he explained, is proof that Ghana’s democratic institutions have what it takes to carry out their constitutional mandate no matter the situation.



“Fellow Ghanaians, the remarkable nature of us, the Ghanaian people, the first colonized people in sub-Saharan Africa to gain their freedom and independence from foreign rule, is manifesting itself again. In the midst of the pandemic, we have been able to compile a voters’ register, arguably, the most credible voter register in our history; our democratic institutions continue to function effectively.



Despite some violence in some areas of the country, Akufo-Addo indicated that there continues to be a vigorous public debate on issues of public policy, respect for the rule of law continues to be central to governance and the virus itself is being fought systematically.

“Indeed, a stronger, healthier Ghana is being built before our very eyes, and the great majority of Ghanaians can see it. Let us continue down this path, so that the dreams of freedom and prosperity that inspired the great patriots, who founded our nation, can find expression in our generation,” he added.



“The Electoral Commission has completed the successful compilation of a new register ahead of the conduct of the 2020 general election, in December. On behalf of the people of Ghana, I congratulate warmly, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa, her two deputies, Dr Eric Bossman Asare and Mr Samuel Tetteh and the entire Commission for the efficient, safe and transparent nature of the registration exercise”, he said.





