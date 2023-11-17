President Akufo-Addo

Ghana has the potential to become a world-leading exporter of agricultural products,

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.



According to the President, Ghana has made progress in the past few years despite the current economic challenges, projecting transformative economic growth.



The president stated during the commissioning of new Gentry Cranes and Works at the Tema Harbour that agricultural is one of the primary industries the government is seeking to help improve and restore the Ghanaian economy.



“In the face of global upheaval and disruptions in world food supply systems, Ghana has become resilient due to the measures that we have put in place. I firmly believe that Ghana has the potential to become a world-leading exporter of agricultural produce, thanks in part to favourable weather conditions, ample water supply, and fertile lands.”

“However, what we have lacked over the years is a modernized and robust logistics channel infrastructure required to help realize this potential,” the president added.



He further asserted that therwsyres adopted by the government in resolving the economic challenges are yielding positive results.



He said the drop in inflation and stability of the Cedi are part of the positives results chalked.