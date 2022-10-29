Ghana has virtually collapsed, time for new leadership is now - Afriyie Ankrah

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, an aspiring General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has explained why Ghana is in need of a new direction.

He holds that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has plunged Ghana into a corner where there is a need for redemption.



In an interaction with the media on Thursday, October 28, 2022, the one-time Sports Minister said the near collapse of the country is enough reason for a new direction and new leadership.



"I dare say that the country has virtually collapsed and there is therefore the urgent need for a new direction. That urgent need can only come about when there is a change in government.



"That change in government can only come about when there is new leadership," he told pressmen outside the residence of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.



Afriyie Ankrah had visited the Imam to seek his blessings ahead of the keenly awaited National Executives election of the NDC slated for December this year.

Speaking about his reason for seeking the General Secretaryship of the NDC, he stated that the party will also need new leadership to fight for new political leadership at the national level.



He touted his experience and service to the party as strong attributes that make him a good replacement for outgoing Johnson Asiedu Nketiah who is exiting as party scribe to contest as National Chairman.



Some contenders he will come up against for the General Secretary role include Fifi Fiavi Kwettey and Peter Boamah Otokunor.



SARA/PEN