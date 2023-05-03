Ghana hosts 18th international conference on radiopharmaceutical therapy

Director of Pharmaceutical Services at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Joycelyn Azeez

Ghanaians are being encouraged to take advantage of radiopharmaceutical therapy, a safe and effective approach to treating many types of cancers. The call was made when the World Association of Radiopharmaceutical Therapy (WARMTH) held its 18th International Conference on Radiopharmaceutical Therapy (ICRT) in Accra.

The therapy is used in a variety of medical imaging procedures, which has been recommended and covered in the Ghana Standard Treatment Guidelines. The imaging techniques allow healthcare professionals to detect and diagnose diseases, at an early stage, which can improve patient outcomes and survival rates.



A Nuclear Physician, from South Africa, Dr. Masha Mahraj, said South Africa is the only country on the continent to have access to such advanced treatment for cancer. Hence, it sought to introduce the initiative, not to only Ghana, but to every country in Africa.



The Director of Pharmaceutical Services at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Joycelyn Azeez, who read on behalf of the Minister for Health said the government is committed to supporting and collaborating with all relevant stakeholders, to make this important technology for cancer treatment, available to all who will need it.



In her address, she urged the officials to invest in Clinical Research to support the improvements in this field of medicine to alleviate the pain of cancer patients and improve health outcomes.



The President of World Radiopharmaceuticals and Molecular Therapy, Prof. Mike Sathekge entreated the Ministry of Health to train more nuclear radiologists to help boost the treatment of cancer in Ghana. He also appealed to the government to improve and make science more attractive to students at the basic level to bridge the gap between medicine and science in the developed world. In his address, he called on the media to create awareness to get more doctors to be trained in the field of cancer treatment.

A Nuclear Physician at the Kole Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Alfred Ankrah, encouraged all Ghanaians to take advantage of this treatment option if they are prescribed by their health professional. He emphasized the need for early detection and treatment which are important for improving outcomes and survival rates.



Dr Sathekge urged the health ministry, regulators, training schools, and health providers to put together a curriculum for postgraduates to train doctors, radiograms, physicists and radiotherapists.



The Kole Bu Teaching Hospital is the only health facility in the county with a functional nuclear medicine department where cancers are treated. The conference brought together leaders in Nuclear Medicine, physicians, scientists, healthcare professionals, and others from various countries, interested in the challenges and advancements related to nuclear medicine and molecular imaging & therapy.



The World Association of Radiopharmaceutical and Molecular Therapy (WARMTH) has been at the forefront of promoting and propagating therapeutic and diagnostic applications of Nuclear Medicine, thereby serving this medical speciality across developing and developed nations for over fifteen years, currently with members representing 80 countries.