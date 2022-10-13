Ghana hosts Clean Cooking Forum 2022

Some leaders in a group photo

The Clean Cooking Alliance (CCA) and the Government of Ghana hosted the Clean Cooking Forum 2022 in Accra from October 11-13. With more than 600 attendees from over 50 countries, the Forum is the world’s largest convening of investors, executives, government officials, academics, and advocates working to accelerate access to clean cooking.

"The Clean Cooking Forum is an opportunity to showcase Ghana’s leadership on the matter of clean cooking and inspire stakeholders around the world, to take more action towards a just and inclusive clean energy transition.



Samira Bawumia, First Lady of The Republic of Ghana urged governments and development agencies to continue taking steps to emphasize the issue of clean cooking as a significant policy effort.



According to the Clean Cooking Alliance's Global Ambassador, there is a need to integrate clean cooking into government programs and regulations, as well as encourage the adoption of sustainable clean cooking solutions.



"A strong political will is required to assure the advancement of the clean cooking sector." Political will and action at the highest levels are required. "I am pleased to see our government's robust representation today," she said.



"In order to ensure sustainable development, there must be a focus on the affordability, inventiveness, and adaptability of clean cooking solutions." Lowering upfront stove costs and considerably expanding access to clean cooking solutions can be accomplished through low-cost design, local production, creative distribution, and financing arrangements."



The forum brought together global leaders such as Ingrid Mollestad, Norwegian Ambassador to Ghana; Virginia A. Palmer, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Ghana; Katja Lasseur, Deputy Head of Mission, Netherlands Embassy in Ghana; Vincent Wierda, IDE Energy Lead, Africa, Asia and the Pacific, United Nations Capital Development Fund; Carla Montesi, Director at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for International Partnerships.



Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Energy, speaking at the event called for effective coordination and transparent accounting systems that are internationally accepted in order to harness the vast investment and funding prospects in the clean cooking sector.



According to him, the local capability is essential to promote the expansion of the clean cooking industry in our individual countries.



Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh stated during the Clean Cooking Forum 2022 in Accra that his organization has been working towards this mission.

"The Senior High Schools Renewable Energy Challenge was launched by the Ministry of Energy in collaboration with the Energy Commission to provide a platform for second-cycle schools to develop an interest in research and development and innovating renewable energy and clean cooking solutions for the Ghanaian market."



He mentioned, "In 2019, Cabinet approved the Public-Private-Partnership initiative to domestically develop and distribute 500,000 Improved Cookstoves in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and the Climate Change Center (CCC) of South Korea."



According to statistics, around three out of every four Ghanaians cook their meals using polluting fuels such as charcoal, wood, and kerosene. Every year, this kind of cooking kills thousands of people prematurely while also polluting the air and creating widespread forest destruction in Ghana.