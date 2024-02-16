Ghana hosts three-day regional conference on anti-personnel landmines with a call for collective fight

The conference was organised by the Small Arms Commission of Ghana with funding from the EU

In a significant effort to address the escalating humanitarian impact of improvised anti-personnel mines in West Africa and the Sahel Region, Ghana has played host to a pivotal Regional Conference on Addressing Improvised Anti-Personnel Mines within the context of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on Their Destruction.

Held from February 13 to 15, 2024, the conference convened over 100 delegates from more than 25 countries, including 15 ECOWAS member states and eight African nations from the Sahel region.



Organized by the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons in collaboration with the Implementation Support Unit (ISU) of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production, and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and their Destruction, the conference aimed to foster a collective fight against the devastating impact of improvised anti-personnel mines.



Under the theme "Building a Future of Peace, Prosperity, and Dignity," participants engaged in extensive discussions and sought solutions to mitigate the ever-growing humanitarian crisis caused by these destructive weapons.



The conference highlighted the urgent need for global collaboration and unwavering determination to confront the menace posed by improvised anti-personnel mines.



In his address at the event, the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, underscored the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the shared commitment to safeguarding human lives, protecting communities, and advancing peace and stability in the regions affected.

Dr. Bawumia called for universal adherence to the Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines, urging all nations to join forces in clearing mined areas, destroying stockpiled mines, and assisting victims.



He stressed the significant financial commitment made globally toward implementing the convention, despite the formidable challenges posed by the estimated 110 million landmines scattered worldwide.



Highlighting the grim statistics of landmine casualties, Dr. Bawumia reiterated the urgent need for action, especially in African nations such as Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Mali, Nigeria, and Togo, which are grappling with improvised mine contamination.



“Despite the financial challenges, the Landmine Monitor (2022) re­ported that States Parties destroyed over 55 million stockpiled antiper­sonnel mines, showcasing significant commitment,” he said.



The EU Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Irchad Razaaly, stated that the convention falls in lines with the EU's commitment to protecting human rights and maintaining international order hence the decision to provide funding for the conference.

While noting the impact of anti-personnel mines, the ambassador condemned its by Russia in the ongoing war with Ukraine.



“The European Union, both the European Commission and the European Union member-states, condemn in the strongest possible terms that Russia is using anti-personnel landmines in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Anti-personnel landmines pose a long-lasting threat to civilians and hinder humanitarian access.



“We call on Russia to refrain from using anti-personnel mines immediately,” he stated.



The conference also witnessed calls for concerted efforts to encourage the remaining non-state parties in Africa – Egypt, Libya, and Morocco – to join the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention. This collective push is deemed essential in eliminating the use of landmines globally and fostering a safer, mine-free world.



GA

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



