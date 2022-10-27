Ghana in hands of bungling ministers Akufo-Addo sees as ‘excellent’ – Mahama jabs

Former president John Dramani Mahama has lamented the state in which Ghana finds itself economically stressing that the buck stops with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He holds, however, that Akufo-Addo has refused serially to take responsibility for the current mess.



Mahama, whiles delivering a lecture titled ‘The Ghana We Want’ at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, UPSA; said the country had been left to ministers who were performing below par but who the president insists are ‘excellent.’



Akufo-Addo, Mahama said, had: “failed to take responsibility and left the country in the hands of bungling ministers who he describes as ‘excellent’.”



He pointed to an incident last December where Akufo-Addo said challenges the economy faced was “not my fault, he refuses to take responsibility,” Mahama stressed.



The former president insisted that mismanagement was at the heart of the current crisis and not a pandemic or war, “Ghana has been turned into a family heirloom,” Mahama noted.

According to him, the National Democratic Congress, NDC, remained ready to share pragmatic steps on how to deal with the current challenges despite the refusal of the New Patriotic Party government to seek support even if back channels.



The October 27, 2022 lecture also allowed Mahama to layout short, medium and long term solutions to the economic crisis Ghana is faced with.



In a presentation before Mahama’s address, former deputy Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato-Forson laid out how perilous the state of the economy was and the need for Ghanaians to tighten their belts for hard times ahead.



Watch Mahama’s full address below:



