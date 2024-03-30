Your 20% 'Akonfem mathematics' can’t be equated to my 70% digitalization efforts - Bawumia jabs Mahama

Vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has demonstrated commendable governance, warranting the support of Ghanaians for another term in office.

According to him, the NPP government has performed extremely well in areas including Zongo development, railways, roads, health, education and others.



He said that with his extensive digitalization endeavors, which he rates at 70%, Ghanaians would not opt for a candidate who achieved only 20% during his tenure in government.



Speaking at the Unity Walk dubbed “It is possible” that was held in Kwahu and monitored by GhanaWeb, Bawumia touted the achievements of the NPP and pooh-poohed that of the NDC.



“When you look at international reserve, Zongo development, roads, railways, airport, interchanges, schools, hospitals, public libraries, digitalization, Ghana Card, mobile money interoperability, digital address, e-pharmacy and in almost everything, we have performed better. These are just a few that I have mentioned. Everybody could attest to the fact that the NPP has really worked hard.



“Yet, somebody [Mahama] claims we should vote for him because he has done well, have you heard this before? Imagine you’ve written an exam with somebody and you scored 70% while the person got 20% and wants to be voted into power. What kind of mathematics is this? How do you expect the one who scored high to be rejected? This mathematics is what I call ‘Akonfem mathematics.’”



During John Mahama's presidency, a controversy arose over the disappearance of guinea fowls, known locally as 'Akonfem,' which had been procured by the state.

Even though Mahama has denied they were stolen, his opponents continue to use the incident to spite him in political campaigns.



