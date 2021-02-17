Ghana is 100% ready if Ebola breaks out – Former Health Ministry PRO

Correction: This story earlier indicated and used an image of Robert Cudjoe as the Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Health. He is currently no longer serving in the position. The correction has since been effected.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has issued a notice to all Regional Directors of Health and Chief Executive Officers of the various Teaching Hospitals about the re-emergence of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in West Africa.



The warning follows some seven cases of the viral disease that has been recorded in Guinea on Sunday, February 14.



In his letter to stakeholders, Director-General of the GHS, Dr Kuma-Aboagye has directed, all regional and district Public Health Emergency Management Committees to include EVD on their agenda.

Speaking on the preparedness of the Ghana Health Service should this outbreak hit the country, the former Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) Mr Robert Cudjoe told GhanaWeb that, the country is very prepared to fight the disease if it should break out.



“We have put in a lot of measures that can contain the disease if it should break out, we will only activate the devices and vaccines we patronized when the disease first hit the world and also, make use of the facilities that were put up during that time. The GHS and other stakeholders are always ready to meet any eventualities but again, we hope and pray that it doesn’t hit us here in Ghana, but if it does, we are very ready and rest assured,” he said.



Meanwhile, Ghana did not record any Ebola case when it first sprung up in the neighbouring African countries in 2017.