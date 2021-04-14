Ghana is a safe place to be in spite of recent robbery cases – Lanchene Toobu

Peter Lanchene Toobu is the MP for Wa West

Member of Parliament for Wa West, Peter Lanchene Toobu has said that Ghana is a safe place to live in spite of the recent robbery cases in some parts of the country.

He however said there is still some work to be done to improve the security situation in the country.



The former Executive Secretary to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) explained in an interview with Kwame Tutu on the ‘100 Degrees’ programme on Onua TV that no country in the world has absolute security.



“Every country experiences some form of insecurity at a point in time but the main issues for discussion have to do with the measures put in place to deal with those issues that threaten the peace and security of the country.



“Nowhere in the world has absolute security and safety, every country experiences some form of insecurity at a point in time,” he said.



He added “As a matter of principle, I can say that Ghana is a safe place but there is work to be done.

“Ghana is a safe place because all the necessary security agencies that the 1992 constitution said should be established have all been put in place. We have the Army, the Police, the Fire Service, the Immigration and others. When criminals are arrested they are taken to court for trial, they are not burnt to death.



“All we have to do is to make sure that the problems within these institutions are dealt with properly in order to ensure that they function well.”



He was contributing to a discussion on the recent robbery cases in some parts of the country.



Background:



A Mobile Money vendor in her 20s has been attacked by armed robbers around Takoradi Presby Quarters.

The attack on Hannah Asandoh led to the shooting of a taxi driver who went to her rescue.



According to reports, the incident took place around 7:25 pm on Saturday, April 10 when the vendor was approached by two young men to do a transaction, for which she demanded their ID.



One of the guys suddenly attacked her and struggled with her to take a bag containing her money.



She then started shouting for help, attracting the attention of a taxi driver named John Abakah, who was washing his car nearby.



The driver then rushed to the rescue of the vendor but got shot in the thigh by the robbers.

The robbers managed to bolt with the bag containing an amount of about GHS800.



The driver is currently responding to treatment at the Effiankwanta Hospital emergency ward.



This incident happens a day after another Mobile Money vendor got shot by armed robbers at Ahinkofi-krom.