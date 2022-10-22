Ghana is cursed under Akufo-Addo, we need John Mahama to save us - NDC Communicator

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

A National Democratic Congress (NDC's) Deputy Communications Officer aspirant in the Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region, Joel Samuel Ndede known in a political cycle as Hon. Arise, has called on the former President of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to contest in the NDC's presidential primaries in 2023 to recapture political power for the NDC and save Ghana's economy from collapsing.

He made the call at Elubo on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, where engaged some journalists in the area to outline his programmes as a Deputy Communications Officer aspirant.



According to him, Ghana is cursed under the watch of President Akufo-Addo and needs serious deliverance.



He stated that President Akufo-Addo has untold hardships on Ghanaians.



"My brothers and sisters let me tell you, President Akufo-Addo has brought a lot of sufferings on us, Ghana is cursed under Akufo-Addo. Everything is increasing astronomically, I can't understand," he worried.



"I still don't understand, who is actually in charge of this country, we will go to the market to buy food items today, and the next day you will and it has increased, our local currency cannot compete with the foreign currencies, what a country, is President Akufo-Addo in Ghana, is he feeling the suffering," he quizzed.

He charged Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to arrest the dollar immediately to stabilize the economy.



"This is the time Vice President Bawumia is expected to talk and tell us how is the economy being managed. I'm calling on him to arrest the dollar immediately to stabilize the economy because the hardship is too much or Bawumia not the boss of the Akufo-Addo's Economic Management Team," he stated.



Joel Samuel Ndede took the opportunity to appeal to former President John Mahama to be bold and announce to the whole country that he would contest as NDC's Flagbearer.



"Recently former President John Mahama granted an interview on a foreign media and couldn't say that he will lead the NDC to the 2024 general elections but I want to use your platform to appeal to him to come and contest. Mr. John Mahama should come and save us, we are suffering too much. If NPP and Bawumia use lies and propaganda to retain power in 2024, we will all die. Mr. John Mahama we are begging to come back to rescue this country from collapsing," he said.



He, therefore, called on the rank and file of the opposition National Democratic Congress to beg John Mahama to come back to contest.

He, therefore, seized the opportunity to appeal to the NDC delegates in Jomoro to vote massively for him to become their Deputy Communications Officer to support the grassroots.



"We cannot overemphasize the fact that grassroots communication is essential for grassroots mobilization for power. Going into the 2024 elections, we need a grassroot tailored communication. A communication strategy that will seek to cure complacency among comrades and curb voting apathy among general voters," he said.



He promised, "I, Arise, put myself forth, as the restless voice that sounds this alarm in the corridors, front doors, the streets, and the airwaves of our constituency. To complement our general communication officer and other Constituency executives".



He appealed, "Yes we must overthrow, through the ballot, the cancerous NPP regime. Voting Joel Samuel Ndede (ARISE) as your next deputy communications officer for the Jomoro constituency is one of the steps to that end. I humbly count on your support, counsel, and prayers".