Ghana is in a near collapse; NDC has been a better manager of the economy - Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama has described the National Democratic Congress party as the better manager of Ghana’s economy, as the state is in near collapse under the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

According to him, poverty has worsened due to extreme inflation and price volatility.



These deteriorations were discovered during his visits to the Savanna, Northern, and Upper West Regions.



In a Facebook post, he said the country is near collapse.



“I am back to Accra from a trip to the Savanna, Northern, and Upper West Regions – and poverty has worsened due to extreme inflation & price volatility. The economy is in a near state of collapse; clearly, the NDC has been a better manager of the economy!” he said

NYA/BOG