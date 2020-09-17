General News

Ghana is learning from China – Bawumia

Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has said that Ghana is currently learning from the intensive infrastructure development of the People’s Republic of China.

According to the Vice President, there is going to be a significant shift in how business and political engagement will be conducted across the globe hence there is the need for Ghana to learn from the best practices.



Speaking in a symposium organised by the Embassy of Ghana, China the Vice President revealed that, “Ghana is learning from the Chinese, especially in the transport sector. The adaptation will play a role in our government transformation initiative such as One District One Factory and by opening up important transport roads for marketing our domestic product.



Dr Bawumia also asserted that Ghana can take advantage of the new normal campaign. “We are aware of the COVID 19 and the new normal which is gradually being created and it’s implications on business. COVID 19 has reset the clock of engagement and the way things are going to work going forward. There is going to be a great significant shift with how business and political engagement will be conducted across the globe. Ghana-China relations can ride on the back of the new normal to create viable political, economic, social and cultural practices that will define our future in the post-COVID-19 era.”

The symposium was organized to climax the sixtieth (60th) anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ghana and China.



The Relations between the two countries dates back to 1960 when the countries first established diplomatic relations. Since then Ghana has provided substantial diplomatic support to the PRC with the PRC reciprocating with material support for Ghana’s development. In the 1960s President Nkrumah lobbied for the PRC’s reinstatement in the United Nations.

