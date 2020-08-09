Health News

Ghana is making progress in reducing coronavirus cases - Dr Aboagye

File photo: Dr Da Costa Aboagye

Dr Da Costa Aboagye, the Leader of Risk Communication for COVID-19 National Response, says Ghana is making significant progress in the fight against the disease due to the pragmatic measures put in place to contain it.

The infection rates of active cases, he said, kept declining and thereby moving the infections from around 3500 to about 2,458 against the background of easing restrictions.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Dr Aboagye said he believed the pragmatic measures put in place by the Government and its stakeholders had made positive strives in the COVID-19 fight.



He called on the public to report to health facilities with urgency when they saw signs of the virus as most of the COVID-19 deaths recorded were due to delay in reporting at the hospitals.

Dr Aboagye encouraged everyone to comply with all the safety measures to curb the spread of the virus, especially after the phase two of the easing of restrictions to complement government’s efforts in enforcing the protocols.



Ghana's current record of confirmed COVID-19 cases are 41,003 including 2,458 active cases with 38,330 recoveries and discharges, with 215 deaths.

