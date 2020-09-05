Politics

Ghana is moving forward under President Akufo-Addo – Prince Debrah

Parliamentary Candidate for Korle Klottey on the ticket of the NPP, Prince Appiah Debrah

The strong, decisive and dynamic leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revived the hope that multi-party democracy in Ghana will gain firm roots and thrive.

Mr Prince Appiah Debrah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Korle Klottey, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Saturday, said the path for total development embarked on by the President should not be truncated on December 7.



Rather, Ghanaians should empower the Government to do more, he said, adding: “Ghana cannot go back, the President, the Vice President, and the leadership of the Majority in Parliament as well as performance across the public sector confirm that leadership is a key factor in development. The NPP-led Government has demonstrated good leadership”.



Mr Debrah expressed the commitment and determination to transform the Korle Klottey Constituency and make education accessible to all because no society could achieve meaningful development without quality education.



“My people cannot be seating near the river and be thirsty. Access to education is a fundamental human right and I pledged to do everything humanly possible to implement measures to improve the quality of basic and high school education in the Constituency,” he said.



“Korle Klottey cannot be left behind. We deserve better and I’m here to mobilise our people for the transformation of the Constituency.”

“I was encouraged by party members and the people of my constituency to contest the primaries and unseat the current NDC MP who has failed to develop the area and I will not relent on my efforts to win the seat for the NPP.”



Mr Debrah said empowering the youth was another major priority on his calendar and that he would support needy but brilliant students to access higher education and provide vocational skills training for those interested to improve their standard of living.



“The people of Korle Klottey know me very well and I can say very confidently that the spirit of Osu is behind me. We are winning the seat massively.”



He said the party had put structures in place to prevent incidents that led to NPP losing the seat in 2016, adding: “Now all signs and statistics point to a massive win for the NPP both in the Presidential and Parliamentary polls come December 7”.



