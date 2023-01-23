Ghana is not a Christian country, churchgoers are more than active Christians - Man of God

Head Pastor of Souls Pasture Church, Reverend Emmanuel Boachie

The Country Director of Awesome Bible College who doubles as the Head Pastor of Souls Pasture Church at Asuofua- Achiase in the Ashanti region, Rev. Emmanuel Boachie has stated that a country with numerous church buildings and countless pastors is not a good sign of Christianity.

He explained that most places in the world where true Christians are discovered see these Christians hidden in secret places to worship God without committing unnecessary sins.



Speaking in an interview with Kwaku Mensah Abrampa on High Radio, Rev. Emmanuel Boachie indicated that true believers in most countries are highly committed to Christ with barely any crime report against them stressing that those who call themselves Christians and pastors in Ghana here with the multiple church buildings do not qualify the country and the citizenry to be true Christians because most of them are hypocrites hiding behind series of petty sins against each other.



He noted that this country can not be called a Christian country because almost 90% of the country's population are only churchgoers and not Christians as projected by some people.

Reverend Emmanuel Boachie bemoaned the way our churches have been defeated by false teachings.



He expressed that the churches ought to preach mainly about the prophecy on the birth of Jesus Christ, his ministry, his death, his burial, his resurrection power, his ascension, his second coming, internal Judgement and his eternity future which was largely taught in the epistle of Acts indicating that until churches start to preach the above and most importantly salvation, it can never transform the country Ghana and the citizenry from the bad character we normally put up to good one there Christ don't know the numerous congregants in our churches as a result of sins and immorality.