Ghana is not heaven today but better than before - NPP Man

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Okaikwei Central constituency youth organizer for New Patriotic Party, Oliver Ofori Baah has indicated on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the government is aware there are challenges confronting Ghanaians.

But these challenges, he says, are not out of the woods as some would say.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 in Ghana, he said, affected the running of the economy, however, the competent leadership of President Akufo-Addo is gradually rolling out measures to minimize the negative impact.



On the issue of the astronomical increase in commodities such as cement, he said, this is not the first time we have witnessed such things.

He said under the NDC similar things occurred hence, it would be unfair for anyone to attack the government over this.



Contrary to claims that dumsor was back, he disputed that saying dumsor is not back and anyone who would make such claims is untruthful.



Oliver Ofori Baah challenged the opposition to recollect how the prices of cement and iron rods escalated under the NDC and compare it to that of the NPP and would appreciate that the system is better today than before.