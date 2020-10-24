Ghana is not our home - Nigerian Community Ghana warns potential protesters

The National Executives of the All Nigerian Community (ANC) in Ghana on Friday, October 2020 held a press conference in Ghana's capital, Accra to address the unfortunate incidents that have characterized the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria and other cities across the globe.

The presser comes days after the demise of some twelve peaceful protesters at the Lekki tollgate after personnel from the Nigerian military allegedly opened fire.



Speaking to journalists in Accra, the General Secretary of the Nigerian community in Ghana, Isaac Ekhator through a statement warned Nigerians domiciled in Ghana to be mindful of laws of the host nation before embarking on any sort of protest.



According to him, Nigerians in Ghana may exercise their right to draw the attention of the home government to anomalies and aberrations in their home country but in ways and manners that would not disrupt the existing peace in Ghana and with other host countries.



"The leadership of the Nigerian Community Ghana wishes to reiterate that Nigerians in Ghana should be mindful of her fact that Ghana is not our homeland.”



“As foreigners in Ghana or in other countries, we have limited rights and we can only operate with the legal and social latitude permitted by the host countries.”

“Despite the warm hospitality accorded us Nigerians in Ghana we should not take for granted the largesses and privileges.”



"Though the political atmosphere of any country in the ECOWAS sub-region is always of concern and interest to the entire community those other countries should not be subjected to be direct victims of the crises in Nigeria.”



Prior to this press conference, Nigerians living in Ghana had already two protests.



The first, which was led by a famous Nigerian artist, Zlatan was held barely a week after the End SARS protest began nationwide. The second, despite been cancelled at the venue of the protest was fairly successful.



The protesters accused the Buhari-led administration of sponsoring terrorism.

“Let it be on record that the Nigerian government is sponsoring and supporting terrorism. At this point, some of my friends were at the rally yesterday and I am calling them today, they can't even pick. I don't know whether they are alive or not. They are killing our brothers and sisters who are peaceful protesters we want the world to know,” he told MyNigeria.com correspondent in Accra.











