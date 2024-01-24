Ghana is now led by a despot – Sam George

MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam George, says Ghana is now led by a despot.

He says the West African country which used to be a beacon of democracy is now led by a leader who does not respect the human rights of the citizens he governs.



Read Also: Samira’s Accident: Interesting coincidence of aides dying in the lead-up to elections – Sam George



Sam George was speaking at the Arise Ghana event that took place in Accra on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

He said, “The light and fire in Ghana has deemed over the past seven years. We have seen the eradication of the gains that we have made in our fourth republic as a country and a beacon of democracy.



We have moved away from a democracy to a kleptocracy to an autocracy led by a despot who has absolutely no regard for the human rights of the Ghanaians citizens”.