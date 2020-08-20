Politics

Ghana is privileged to have you as Vice President – Osafo-Maafo tells brilliant Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo has said that Ghana is privileged to a person like Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as her Vice President.

According to him, Dr Bawumia has been instrumental in the successes chalked under the current Akufo-Addo administration and the history of the administration cannot be written without a mention of him and his unique leadership qualities.



The Senior Minister who made this known at the Town Hall Meeting that took place at the Academy of Arts, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, said he’s known Dr Mahamudu Bawuma since he was working at the Bank of Ghana and his attention to details is unparalleled and that continues to play a good role in the decision-making process.



He noted that as Chairman of the Economic Management Team, the Vice President has impacted gracefully with his approach to issues and involvement in every step of the way to allow for a broader understanding of the technical issues in order to proffer solutions.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with this young man when he was at the Bank of Ghana and if there is any man who pays attention to details, it is Bawumia. If there is any man who provides unalloyed support to his superior, in this case, it was Governor Acquah, it’s Bawumia if one man has contributed positively to the performance of this current government, in my view it’s Bawumia,” he said while touting the intelligence of the Economist.



“He has served and continues to serve as the Chairman of the Economic Management Team and it’s a privilege to belong to that team. I said it once and I will repeat it, the economic management team is made up of all the productive Ministries and a few others in this government and Dr Bawumia is the Chair and he’s a Chairman with a difference, he’s a chairman who gets involved, he’s the Chairman who wants to dot the Is and cross the Tees. He’s the Chairman who wants to participate in the discussion technically and he does his homework. Doc we are privileged to have you as our Vice President,” The Senior Minister said.

