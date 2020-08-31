General News

Ghana is winning war against human trafficking - Police

Ghana has for the past three years been on tier 2 of the Trafficking in Persons Watch list

The Director of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service has said the country is gradually stamping out human trafficking.

According to Superintendent Mike Baah, Ghana has for the past three years been on tier 2 of the Trafficking in Persons Watch list.



He was speaking on the sidelines of a media engagement training organized by the Coalition Against Child Trafficking in partnership with Expertise France in Accra.



“We are winning, we have recorded a number of convictions. We have increased our level of prosecutions, rigorous rescue operations to free victims of trafficking and we are working well to improve our current position,” myjoyonline.com quoted him.

He further commended CSOs for their role in winning the fight against human trafficking.



Meanwhile, Director of Advocacy for the International Justice Mission, Leonard Ackon reiterated the need for regular training for persons working in the fight against human trafficking.



He stated it is very critical for the advocacy efforts. “There is the need to build the capacity of civil society organisations within the coalition to be able to efficiently engage Ghana’s mass media in doing public advocacy and increasing awareness about child trafficking on Lake Volta and human trafficking in general.”

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.