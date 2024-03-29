Ghana loses over GH¢2 million to online fraud between January and March 2024

The authority has cautioned the public to be careful when purchasing items online

Between January and March 2024, the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) received 194 cases of online fraud, for a total loss of about GH¢2,404,161.

The authority cautioned the public to be careful when engaging in their online businesses.



On the issue of online shopping scams, the CSA explained in a statement that malicious actors create fake online shops or impersonate existing businesses on social media pages, offering heavily discounted goods.



The statement added that victims are enticed to send money for these deals, but they never receive the items.



The Cyber Security Authority’s statement urged the public to be cautious of unsolicited messages offering exciting or too-good-to-be-true deals during the Easter season.

"Use a reputable online marketplace or retailer when purchasing items or gifts. Consider reviews and customer feedback before making an online purchase



"Search engines can be manipulated to show misleading results. Check on the official website or with reliable sources to validate the contact details of the shop you are searching for.



"Insist on payment only after delivery and inspection and ensure that mobile money payments are made to wallets in the name of the online shop you are dealing with.



"Do not share personal information such as your Ghana card number, credit card information, or bank account details with anyone,” parts of the statement read.