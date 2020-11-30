Ghana lost GH¢120bn to corruption in last four years – Report

File photo: Corruption

The Caucus for Democratic Governance has revealed that Ghana has lost about GH¢120 billion to corruption over the last four years.

The Caucus for Democratic Governance is a non-profit civil society organization that aims to offer solutions to development challenges in Ghana and Africa.



“The data by the Caucus for Democratic Governance also shows that most of the corruption cases occurred at the Ministry of Finance as it recorded one-third of all the cases.



“This was followed by the transport sector with 14%. The mining sector recorded 11.6 while the oil and gas sector recorded 10%,” according to a report by the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).



According to the report, the data findings were disclosed at the National Forum on Corruption currently ongoing in Accra.

Executive Director of the Caucus, Dr Kingsley Hayford, according to the GBC report stated that a total of 142 cases were recorded within the four years.



The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), which is Transparency International’s Local Chapter, warned last year that the country “loses close to US$3 billion to corruption annually.”







