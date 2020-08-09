General News

Ghana making significant progress in coronavirus fight - Dr. Da Costa

Director of Health Promotion at Ghana Health Service, Dr. Da Costa Aboagye

The Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Da Costa Aboagye, has revealed that Ghana is making significant progress in the COVID-19 battle due to measures put in place by the government, Ghana Health Service, and the Ministry of Health.

Dr. Da Costa revealed that Ghana’s active cases have significantly dropped from about 3650 to 2625.



Speaking in an interview with Akokoraba Nyarko of Kasapa FM, Dr. Da Costa reiterated that Ghana’s active case count has been steady over the past weeks and this has been as a result of the hard work of health officials together with government and citizen’s support.

He called on Ghanaians to report to health facilities with urgency when they see signs of the virus as he says most of the COVID 19 death recorded are as a result of the delay in patients reporting to the hospital.



Dr. Da Costa urged Ghanaians to always comply with all the safety measures to curb the spread of the virus as the government also continues to enforce the protocols and measures.

