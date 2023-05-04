136
Menu
News

Ghana meets UK royalty as Otumfuo meets King Charles ahead of coronation

Otumfuo King Charles Ii.jfif King Charles III on the left shakes hands with Otumfuo Osei Tutu III on the right

Thu, 4 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An iconic moment was captured in a photo when Ghana’s Otumfuo Osei Tutu II – King of the Ashanti Kingdom met King Charles III, King of England, ahead of his coronation.

Donning his colourful regalia, Otumfuo was captured in a handshake with King Charles who was in a beautiful blue suit with a blue tie to match.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was welcomed to Buckingham Palace by King Charles III together with his wife Lady Julia; his beautiful wife.

Lady Julia on her part wore a beautifully designed ‘Kaba’ and ‘Slit’ made from Kente cloth which complimented her husband’s attire.

The three were also captured in another photo with King Charles ‘sandwiched’ by the two Ghanaian royals.

The post was shared by Manhyia Palace' Twitter handle.

This follows the official invitation that was sent to Otumfuo, as was confirmed through a statement issued by the Chief of Staff of the Manhyia Palace, John Badu, that said that the Asantehene had been invited for the coronation ceremony, which is slated for May 6, 2023, with his wife, Lady Julia.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu and Lady Julia will also attend the King’s official reception on May 5, 2023.

The coronation of King Charles III would also be done with that of Queen Consort Camilla.

Already, about 2,000 people have been confirmed to attend the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

See the post below:



Meanwhile, watch this episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb

To advertise with GhanaWeb



WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance
Watch Asantehene's departure to UK to attend Charles III's coronation
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Hillary Clinton 'deeply concerned' by passage of Uganda's anti-LGBTQ+ law
Meet the NPP MPs who joined Alan Kyerematen's 'Aduro Wo So' walk
Ken Agyapong's lawyer pops up in US registration documents
Otiko Djaba speaks on Akufo-Addo’s 2018 ambassadorial job
Related Articles: