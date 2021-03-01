Ghana mulls creating vaccines locally to fight coronavirus, others

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana seeks to battle COVID-19 and other viral outbreaks by creating and manufacturing vaccines locally, officials have announced.

President Akufo-Addo said a committee led by renowned scientist Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has been established to formulate a concrete plan for vaccine development and manufacturing in the coming years.



“I want to reiterate my determination that we should manufacture vaccines here in Ghana”, the President said. To this end, a Commiy has been established under the Chairmanship of the former Minister for Environment Science Technology and Innovation, the world-renowned scientist, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, which is formulating a concrete plan of action towards vaccine development and manufacturing”.



Mr Akufo-Addo made these remarks as he updated Ghanaians for the 24th time since the pandemic began.



Already the country has received 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India via the COVAX facility.

Some 43 districts including hotspots have been targeted as the vaccine campaign begins on March 2.



Allaying fears about the safety of the vaccines the President said: “Taking the vaccine will not alter your DNA, It will not embed a tracking device in your body, neither will it cause infertility in women or in men”.



As your President, I want to assure you that the vaccine is safe”, he added.