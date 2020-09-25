Ghana mulls second-round of voter registration for general elections

Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana is considering a second round of voter registration for specific groups ahead of the general election in December, officials said on Thursday.

The EC told party representatives at the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting that the supplementary registration would target three categories of eligible voters.



Those targeted include people who were outside the country during the COVID-19 restrictions, those who were under a 14-day mandatory quarantine and could not take part in the mass voter registration, and eligible voters who have duly issued voter identity cards but whose names are missing from the register on exhibition.



However, representatives of the ruling New Patriotic Party and opposition National Democratic Congress at the IPAC meeting held that those going to register in the supplementary activity would not be able to vote in the December elections because their registration would not meet the statutory 60-day period before elections.

Local media reported that an ongoing exhibition has revealed flaws in the provisional register, as some people who duly registered, could not find their names on the list.



