Ghana must elect Christian, Christlike leader - Alan's comment angers NPP activists

Alan Kyerematen, an independent presidential aspirant, has stated that, as a nation with a Christian majority, Ghana should elect a Christian leader as president in 2024.

He made the call while speaking at the Church of Pentecost's Easter Sunday Convention at the Dr Thomas Wyatt Assembly.



"As a predominantly Christian nation, as Christians, it is our responsibility that we elect a Christian leader who is also a Christlike leader," he stated while touting himself as the man to transform the country.



After praising the church for its contributions to social growth and development, he stressed: "If God touches your heart and you vote for Alan Kyerematen, the transformative leader, then I can assure you, as our Lord Jesus did on the cross, promise that ye shall be in paradise with him; you shall also be in paradise when I come into power," he stated to applause.



His views have since triggered backlash from New Patriotic Party (NPP) activists, who are calling out the former trade minister and NPP presidential aspirant for divisive views.



The flagbearer of the NPP is the current Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, who practices Islam. Alan and the other main contender, former President John Dramani Mahama, are both Christians. Mahama will lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the race.

We must unite to reject this nation-wrecking comment. Such dangerous rhetoric must not be tolerated, and we must denounce it whenever it rears its ugly head. Let us remember that we are one people. We do not have a Christian Ghana or a Muslim Ghana, just one united Ghana.… pic.twitter.com/b2GhewWDIu — Richard Ahiagbah (@RAahiagbah) April 1, 2024

Ghana Belongs to Christians And It Is The Responsibility Of All Christians To Vote for a Christian Like Leader- Alan Kyeremanten This is Religious Bigotry At Its Highest Order. Alan is a spent force Can’t Sell Himself so Resorting to Religious Bigotry. Shame on u @AlanKyerematen pic.twitter.com/e60odBcmI6 — Joe.boi (@odasani77) April 1, 2024

